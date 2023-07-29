Video: “Baba thing don stand” – Reactions as James Brown gets cozy with Destiny Etiko

The humorous crossdresser James Brown and Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko’s recent video made social media users respond.

James Brown was welcomed on Destiny Etiko’s film set with great enthusiasm, and she tweeted a video of their loving embrace that went viral.

In the video, James Brown moves closer to Destiny Etiko, who then lifts him up while performing a 360-degree rotation. After a while of friendly greetings and the crossdresser presenting his typical feminine traits, she dropped James Brown.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Let’ s welcome the Princess of Africa. “

James Brown, Unveils Mystery Lover, Causes Stir

James ‘Brown‘ Obialor, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has created a stir on the internet by revealing his new mystery man.

The self-proclaimed ‘princess of Africow’ published images of himself and his boyfriend on his own Instagram page.

In a message to his supporters, James Brown referred to the unidentified man as his Papito.

Sharing photos, he wrote, “Good 😊 morning from PRINCESS & PAPITO”.

Reacting to the post;

iamgraciousbrown said, “My sister don love”.

nneohma__ said, “This papito na Mafian Lord? Omo why this kind coverup”.

Iamchukwuemeka banks1 said, “E be like your teeth Dey smell James this one your papito cover him face”.

tukwaseezema said, “Momma u look like a princess let me be ur pet child nah❤️”.

tay_resse said, “Na so Papito dey wrap himself like moi moi for morning?”.

chiamaka_sarah_nwanmuo said, “See lips like kpomo 500”.

kenzy.udosen said, “Papito resurfaces, I’m here for all the tea!”

efuagoldofficial said, “@wf_jamesbrown abeg show ur papito face ooooo, myuncle is missing since last year”.