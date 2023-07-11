Video: “Baba no believe him eyes” – Crayon says dad refused to sit when he visited his new house

Fast-rising singer Crayon describes how his father’s first visit to his new home left him standing in awe and refusing to sit down.

The musician shared his father’s reaction on Twitter after he visited his new house on July 9th.

He admitted that his father initially stood up instead of sitting down for the first thirty minutes because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

He claimed that his father was having trouble believing it because he remembered how they had shared a one room in Orile, Lagos state, with 13 other people.

He wrote:

“Yesterday my parents came to my new crib for the first time, my dad couldn’t sit for 30mins straight! Baba no believe him eyes ! My papa dey fo kpe ! How??? From 1 room face me I face you with 13people for orile to this 🏠! God is too kind! “Trench To Triumph” Fr Fr !”

Yesterday my parents came to my new crib for the first time, my dad couldn’t sit for 30mins straight! Baba no believe him eyes ! My papa dey fo kpe ! How??? From 1 room face me I face you with 13people for orile to this 🏠! God is too kind! “Trench To Triumph” Fr Fr ! 🙏🏽 — CRAYWAY! (@crayonthis) July 10, 2023

I am the first millionaire in my mum and dad’s lineage – Crayon reveals he broke a generational curse

Mavin Records artiste, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, popularly known by his stage name, Crayon has said that he is the first millionaire in his mum and dad’s lineage.

The 22-year-old singer said he is a living testimony of God’s blessings and he was raised by the Almighty to break generational curse.

Crayon, in a post on Twitter, declared that he is also the first star from his family, which includes his father and mother’s lineage. He tweeted: