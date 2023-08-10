ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: B-Red and wife, Faith Johnson sparks marital crisis after he reportedly flew his side chick to Atlanta

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read

“The signs I ignored in the beginning was the reason why I left”- B-Red’s estranged wife, Faith Johnson opens up on their breakup

Adebayo Adeleke, a Nigerian artist and cousin to award-winning singer Davido, better known as B-Red, has ignited break-up rumors with his wife, Faith Johnson, once again.

The couple unfollowed one other once more after a claimed online chat in which B-Red admitted to cheating on her leaks.

Faith challenged the singer over the side chic, Stella, whom he flew to Atlanta, in the discussion, which was leaked by Faith’s buddy.

Faith stated she saw a video of B-Red opening the door for his side chick, who was filming him and flaunting him like he was her guy.

However, the musician refuted the accusation, claiming that Stella was only a fan who wanted to hang out with him.

B-Red even took a shot at his cousin, Davido as he bragged that he doesn’t have children outside wedlock. He mocked his cousin for still fathering children outside despite being married.

Following the alleged chat, the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 304 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

It Is More Than A Photocopy- Viewers React As Janemena Shares New Photos Of Her Husband With Her Son

50 mins ago

BBN: Uriel’s Reaction After She Saw Mercy Hugging Kiddwaya During A General Meeting

1 hour ago

I’m Not Scared Of The Parrot, There’s Nothing I’ve Said In The House That I Can’t Say To Faces- Alex

1 hour ago

Video: “Fire dey my head, no try am” – Angel charges at Ceec over offensive statement

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button