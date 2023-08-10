Video: B-Red and wife, Faith Johnson sparks marital crisis after he reportedly flew his side chick to Atlanta

Adebayo Adeleke, a Nigerian artist and cousin to award-winning singer Davido, better known as B-Red, has ignited break-up rumors with his wife, Faith Johnson, once again.

The couple unfollowed one other once more after a claimed online chat in which B-Red admitted to cheating on her leaks.

Faith challenged the singer over the side chic, Stella, whom he flew to Atlanta, in the discussion, which was leaked by Faith’s buddy.

Faith stated she saw a video of B-Red opening the door for his side chick, who was filming him and flaunting him like he was her guy.

However, the musician refuted the accusation, claiming that Stella was only a fan who wanted to hang out with him.

B-Red even took a shot at his cousin, Davido as he bragged that he doesn’t have children outside wedlock. He mocked his cousin for still fathering children outside despite being married.

Following the alleged chat, the couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram.