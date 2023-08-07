ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: AY Makun breaks silence as fire destroys his Lagos home

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 311 1 minute read

Following news of a fire destroying his Lagos home, popular comedian AY Makun breaks his silence.

According to reports that surfaced on the internet a few hours ago, the socialite’s home was on fire, and a number of properties worth millions of dollars were destroyed.

As the allegation broke online, many netizens expressed concern for the comedian’s and his family’s safety.

AY Makun has put everyone at ease by revealing that he and his family are safe.

He stated that family and God are the most important things in life, and everything else is fleeting.

The comedian also stated that he plans to see his wife and children in the United States in the coming days.
He wrote …

“Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few.”

See post below…

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti Hangs Out With Her Husband For A Special Event (Pictures)

10 mins ago

Laycon Expresses Unwavering Support for Kiddwaya in the Ongoing BBNaija All Stars Edition

48 mins ago

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “I’d have troubled conscience if Ilebaye was disqualified” – CeeC

55 mins ago

Illebaye: She doesn’t deserve to go home so no one should expect disqualification–Erica

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button