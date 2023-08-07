Video: AY Makun breaks silence as fire destroys his Lagos home

Following news of a fire destroying his Lagos home, popular comedian AY Makun breaks his silence.

According to reports that surfaced on the internet a few hours ago, the socialite’s home was on fire, and a number of properties worth millions of dollars were destroyed.

As the allegation broke online, many netizens expressed concern for the comedian’s and his family’s safety.

AY Makun has put everyone at ease by revealing that he and his family are safe.

He stated that family and God are the most important things in life, and everything else is fleeting.

The comedian also stated that he plans to see his wife and children in the United States in the coming days.

He wrote …

“Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few.”

See post below…