Video: Award-Winning Nigerian Singer, Wizkid Loses His Mother to The Cold Hands of Death

Award-Winning Nigerian artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professional known as Wizkid, has lost his mother to the cold hands of death.

The entertainment world and fans have both been thrown into sadness.

According to a close associate of Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, the singer lost his mother in the early hours of today, Friday, August 18, 2023.

Mrs. Balogun, actual name Jane Dolapo, was a pillar of support for her son’s thriving career, frequently seen cheering him on from the sidelines at concerts and events.

Her presence at Wizkid’s performances was not just that of a mother, but also a symbol of unwavering support for her son’s musical journey.

Wizkid still has a father whose name is Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun.

Reacting to the post;

iam_tonyteddy: Rest well mama.

mhiztoluu: Ha, this is gonna shake wizkid a lot. My sincere condolences.

okwudili_omotikogiveafuck: And that woman no too old like that o. Kaii dealth. RIP mama.

da_king_m:This is so sad … may mama soul rest in peace.

May her soul rest in peace.

kelly.dreyton: Too many deaths this month alone, May she be blessed with Jannah.