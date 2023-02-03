Video: ‘Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things’ – Timi Dakolo warns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gospel singer, Timi Dakolo has called on Nigerians to be mindful of the kind of religious gathering they find themselves.

For the father of three, people should avoid certain religious gatherings, especially one that sees only negativity.

“Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote on his verified Instagram page.

Nigerian Singer Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to share his deep thought about the human being existence and life.

The father of three took to social media Twitter to share his thoughts. According to him, life is heavy and it only requires grace to live through it.

Sharing his two cent Dakolo advised that when the burden becomes too much, one should take out time to rest before forging on.

He tweeted: