Video: ‘Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things’ – Timi Dakolo warns

  • For Timi Dakolo people should avoid certain religious gatherings, especially one that sees only negativity.
Gospel singer, Timi Dakolo has called on Nigerians to be mindful of the kind of religious gathering they find themselves.

For the father of three, people should avoid certain religious gatherings, especially one that sees only negativity.

“Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote on his verified Instagram page.

Nigerian Singer Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to share his deep thought about the human being existence and life.

The father of three took to social media Twitter to share his thoughts. According to him, life is heavy and it only requires grace to live through it.

Sharing his two cent Dakolo advised that when the burden becomes too much, one should take out time to rest before forging on.

He tweeted:

“THIS THING CALLED LIFE IS HEAVY O, NA GOD DEY HELP US CARRY AM GRACEFULLY. SOMETIMES THE WEIGHT GO TOO MUCH YOU EVEN BEGIN HEAR THE CRACKS FOR YA SHOULDER. ABEG SOMETIMES JUST STOP AND CATCH YOUR BREATHE, BEFORE YOU MOVE AGAIN. NA WHO DEY ALIVE DEY GET PURPOSE”.

