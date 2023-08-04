Video: “Aunty Toyin n kneeling na 5/6″- Toyin Abraham receives accolades as she kneels to greet Emeka Ike

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actress, has received accolades from her admirers for her humility and respect for her elders over the years.

The actress and filmmaker has made a habit of kneeling to welcome her older colleagues.

Many of her admirers were not surprised when she knelt to pay tribute to legendary actor Emeka Ike.

Toyin Abraham, who is currently on set for her newest production, which stars Emeka Ike, was seen in a video visiting his hotel room.

Kolawole Ajeyemi’s wife approached him on her knees, holding a flower bouquet.

As usual, many of her supporters expressed their admiration for her in the comments section.

One Lawal Babatunde wrote, “Abeg dis woman to get respect… God bless your home dear

One 3tees wrote, “Toyin sincerely I love your humility, you are really Omo ti won ko to de gbo Eko

One Gemini Skincare wrote, “Aunty Toyin n kneeling na 5/6

One Flora Divaa wrote, “One thing I’ve heard about you is that you are very humble and respectful, not like you are doing it for the camera. Well-done ma’am

One Real Simi Coker wrote, “Aunty Toyin too get respect abeg. Makes me want to change my bad characters