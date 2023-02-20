Video: “Auntie You don’t really learn” — Reactions as Korra Obidi shows off new man

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a new video shared by Korra Obidi on her Instagram page, she was seen in a romantic setting with a caucasian man who couldn’t get his eyes and hands off her.

Popular dancer and singer, Korra Obidi, sets tounges wagging as she shows off her alleged new man following her divorce from her ex-husband.

This comes months after the single mother of two finalised her divorce from the notable chiropractor, Dr Justin Dean.

“Happy Sunday my brothers and sisters in the lord,” she wrote while sharing the romantic video.

Netizens, however, had a thing or two to say about Korra’s new man whom many applauded her for finding herself happiness.

See some reactions below …

@ion_668_queen wrote, “Kora said NO to the devil and YES to Jesus.”

@theeleveledupone noted, “You and your white boys. I pray you find a solid chocolate dynamic man, who values the Queen you are, and who can relate with your black history. You are deserving.”

@onyigodforreal wrote, “U don’t learn at all ,may God see u through.”

@jihadaahabeeb opined, “Jesus is black. Please stop with your white washed brain. Lord. We can deal with the fact u clearly only like white men. Ok. But don’t bring your shenanigans over here. You love the white man so much u calling him Jesus. That’s not him. Last time I check Jesus was black with hair like ours. And skin like ours. He’s a beautiful man. But he is not Jesus.”