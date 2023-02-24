Video: ‘Asiwaju Baby is coming, but you’re relocating your family to UK on low-key’ – Fan calls out Toyin Abraham, she responds

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has continued to come under attack over her preferred Presidential candidate which is All Progressive Congress representative, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It is not breaking news that the actress has been the subject of the public’s criticism for joining her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry to endorse Tinubu.

She claimed that this is her first encounter with Tinubu, and after discussing the strategy he intends to employ to address the nation’s problems with her, she left feeling certain that she had made the right decision.

She wrote: “For the first time, I met the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he shared some of his Ideas, Visions and Strategy to solve the challenges before us, as a Nation. Listening to him indeed renewed my hope and reaffirmed why he is my choice. Jagaban is coming!”

Reacting to this, a fan took to the comment section and accuses Toyin Abraham of planning to relocate her family abroad after influencing the voting in on Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Twitter user with the name @Oyinlee wrote: “I am not a person to do this but Toyin this is beyond funny. Why is your husband, step daughter, mother in law, mother on the UK queue fighting to get visa. Yet you seeing the future whilst relocating your Fam, is that not hypocrisy. Please do better. I await your response. Asiwaju baby, but you dey relocate your family low-key. Toyin, you no go fear God? If Nigeria good, you go find UK visa for your family?”

On her part, Toyin Abraham countered the claims. She also said she will not sue for the lies told against her because she believes Bola Ahmed Tinubu will become President of Nigeria after the elections.