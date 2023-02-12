Video: “Ashewo Too Dey This Babe Eyes” – Reactions As Ayra Starr’s Backside Popped Out From Skimpy Outfit During Stage Performance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







It is no news that the fast-rising songstress, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr often causes tongues to wag due to her racy outfits.

The ‘Rush’ hit maker has once again spurred reactions from social media users due to the revealing outfit she donned during a stage performance.

Ayra Starr who performed before the crowd could be spotted wearing a hoodie that barely reached her waist and wore a pant at the lower part of her body.

As she performed, her butt popped slightly out of the pants especially when she attempted to bend a bit.

The video however sparked mixed reactions from IG users; some faulted the singer over her choice of outfit, others still complimented her looks.

One virginpole wrote: “The day dem go shook hand for her Towtow make she no cry justice for me o”

adeola_shantel wrote: “This tiwa savage daughter 😂”

djbey444 wrote: “I think it’s showing a bit much auntie 😩😔”

osidorz wrote: “She for just naked go”

randii_spice wrote: “The small ynash no bad sha😍”

jayson_famous wrote: “Ashewo too Dey this my babe eye”

django.ace wrote: “This girl no go Dey baff😂”

forbeswhite1 wrote: “So beautiful”

vixny_nyovest wrote: “Oversability dey kili person 😂😂😂”