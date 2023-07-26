Video: Asake: We Christians Are Giving Him 24 Hours to Delete His Bandana Music Video from The Internet – Nigerian Man

A video is going viral on social media in which a Nigerian guy claims that Christians have ordered artist Asake 24 hours to remove his Bandana music video from the internet.

This reaction from the Nigerian man follows Davido’s extensive dragging and harsh blowback in the aftermath of his signee, Logos Olori’s, controversial music video.

Muslims frowned upon it and deemed the Logos Olori song “Jaye Lo” music video, in which the singer was seen on a building singing and making prayer gestures while other Muslims below were faithfully performing their Solah and dancing at the same time, insulting.

The Nigerian man in the new video who happens to be Christian agrees that no one has the right to disrespect other people’s religion and by extension gave kudos to Davido for bringing down the video on his pages.

Following the religious accusation of Davido music video by the Muslims, the Nigerian man said that singer Asake whose real name is Ahmed Ololade also negates the Christian religion in his Bandana music video featuring Fireboy DML.

According to the man, Asake wears a Jesus pendant on his neck and sings in a church in the Bandana music video.

As of the moment of filling this content, the Bandana music video by Fireboy featuring Asake has garnered 90 million views in 11 months.

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

chyomsss: Islam is the most useless and violent religion ever . I’d be damed if I’m not a Christian. Blood sucking and terrorists religion.

brightr: Christians are not violent ooo. Nobody send your papa this one.

meetemmanueljacob: I think we should start returning the same energy, so that this people will know that they don’t have the monopoly of “[email protected]” 🤌🏾.

officialsm1: Gather here and say thank you God if you are proud of your religion. Mehn, I thank God hmm.

iamteddylicious: We no send you oo, we don’t fight for GOD for he is a supreme being! Christian is a peace religion pls.

ajii__0110: Everybody con dey fight for God wey no send them anything,them don forget to fight for themselves 😂😂😂.

akubelagosboy994: We are not here to play all Christians is out in Lagos State by 2:00 today we are giving you 24 hours if you did not do anything about that video you shoot in church @asakemusic