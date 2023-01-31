Video: Asake should’ve made Joha remix with me – Blackface claims, lambasts Olamide

Blackface expressed disappointment in Olamide for not acknowledging him or admit that Asake was vibing to his song and wanted to hop on a remix.

According to Blackface, he is not sure if they copied his sound ignorantly but he was thinking that they should have reached out to him by now.

Nigerian dancehall artiste, Blackface, has said he expects to be featured on the remix of Afrobeats singer, Asake’s Joha.

He stated this while revisiting his allegation that Asake stole a song of his from 2020 and released it as his own.

Speaking during an interview on HipTV, the ‘Ahead of The Game’ singer said he was only fighting for his right and did not want the exploitation to continue.

According to Blackface, he is not sure if they copied his sound ignorantly but he was thinking that they should have reached out to him by now.

The former member of Plantashun Boiz also expressed disappointment in Olamide for not acknowledging him or admit that Asake was vibing to his song and wanted to hop on a remix.

He, however, noted that he did not intend to disrespect anybody when he called out the ‘Sungba’ crooner but he just wanted credit to be given to whom it is due.