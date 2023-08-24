Video: “Asake Is Bigger than all Ghanaian Artiste, Including Me” – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall singer, claims that no Ghanaian musician is as well-known as Nigerian singer Asake.

Shatta Wale made this remark on Wednesday, while participating in a Twitter space hosted by Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere.

Shatta Wale said, “No Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asake. Not even me.

The host inferred: “But you said you are the richest Ghanaian artiste and you haven’t even made it up to Asake’s level?”

Shatta Wale replied: “Why would I have to make it up to Asake’s level [before I would be the richest artiste in Ghana]? There is a Spanish artiste in Spain or Dominican Republic that is making money that we don’t know.”