ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: As rap no work again olosho sef go sell- Reactions as Dremo flaunts N500k he received from his sugar mummy

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Dremo took to his social media page and gushed over her for sending him some money without him asking.
  • The former DMW signee shared a screenshot of the N500,000 alert he received out of the blues.
Dremo reveals he has sugar mummy, flaunts N500k he received from herNigerian rap star, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, popularly known as Dremo has revealed that he’s in a relationship with a sugar mummy.He recently took to his social media page and gushed over her for sending him some money without him asking.Rapper Dremo reveals he has sugar mummy, flaunts N500k he received from her - dremo2The former DMW signee shared a screenshot of the N500,000 alert he receivd out of the blues.“My sugar mummy sent money for no reason,” Dremo captioned.In reaction, lmd_gig wrote; If a while dreamt dey get sugar mummy who I con be_tifeh_22; God wey do am for Bobrisky go do my own tootheurchmoney; Make e no be like say na you Bob risky dey talk about ooo say you do herhim well yesterday nightsymply_zee01; As rap no work again olosho sef go sell😂😂😂😂 clown 🤡ol0yede; Una don dey hide update where i won see shuga mummy bayiioharebe._wilson; People day drop song’ He shuga mummy sent money 4 no reason

Nigerian rap star, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, a.k.a Dremo has revealed that he’s in a relationship with a sugar mummy.

He recently took to his social media page and gushed over her for sending him some money without him asking.

The former DMW signee shared a screenshot of the N500,000 alert he received out of the blues.

“My sugar mummy sent money for no reason,” Dremo captioned.

In reaction, lmd_gig wrote; If a while dreamt dey get sugar mummy who I con be

_tifeh_22; God wey do am for Bobrisky go do my own too

theurchmoney; Make e no be like say na you Bob risky dey talk about ooo say you do herhim well yesterday night

symply_zee01; As rap no work again olosho sef go sell😂😂😂😂 clown 🤡

ol0yede; Una don dey hide update where i won see shuga mummy bayii

oharebe._wilson; People day drop song’ He shuga mummy sent money 4 no reason



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I am a one man kind of woman- Shaffy Bello Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Marriage

29 mins ago

Video: After eating my food, see wetin una spray me- Groom calls out guests for spraying torn N10, N20 notes at his wedding [Video]2 988060

2 hours ago

Video: How my former label ‘kidnapped’ me – Singer, Badboy Timz spills

2 hours ago

Video: See who wan win Grammy – Nigerians reacts to video of Portable running wild on the street [Watch]

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button