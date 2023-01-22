ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “As long as he gives me money, I don’t care if he’s old” -13-year-old actress, Mercy Kenneth says –[video]

  • The actress who claims to be 13-year-old affirmed that once an elderly man bombards her with a lot of cash, she instantly loses the ability to see the age difference.

Teen Nollywood actress, Mercy Kenneth stirs reactions over a video she recently posted on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

The thespian who claims to be 13-year-old affirmed that once an elderly man bombards her with a lot of cash, she instantly loses the ability to see the age difference.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Can’t you see his too old for you?”

“As long as he gives me money I can’t see anything ohh😅 my eye dey pain me”

In reaction, TikTok users dropped several comments; both pleasant and unpleasant.

SEALORD_DE_GEMINI wrote: “DINO IS COMING”

Sarah wrote: “Ivy see what you’ve done now 😂😂”

Fearlezz 4kT wrote: “My Crush 🥰 🥰”

13-year-old Nollywood actress, Mercy Kenneth stirs reactions over recent video

Teen actress, Mercy Kenneth recently got tongues wagging on the video-sharing app, TikTok lately after she shared a dance video.

In the clip, the actress who claims to be 13 years old donned a brown sleeveless loose gown as she danced in conformity with the background music. She also wore a pink hair bonnet.

The video however left social media users talking due to the loose material she wore that made it very possible for viewers to picture her chest area.

Reacting, TikTok users took to the comment section to drop varying remarks. While some gushed over her beauty, others asked if she was really 13 as she claims

