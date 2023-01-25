ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Arrange one very mumu story”-Sabinus’ response to upcoming comedian who requested to feature in his skit stirs reactions

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Sabinus has raised many eyebrows as he decided to show some lover to an upcoming skitmaker who reaches out to him via DM on Instagram.*
  • In the chat, the man first informed Sabinus that he is available for any type of video shoot while stating that he will be quite glad to be in one of his videos.

A chat between the sensational comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Sabinus and an upcoming skit maker has left netizens talking.

In the chat, the man first informed Sabinus that he is available for any type of video shoot while stating that he will be quite glad to be in one of his videos.

Sabinus who obviously didn’t give a blind eye to the message replied accordingly. He told the lad to come up with a very ‘foolish story’ so they can jump on it together.

Delighted over the reply, the man promised to do as he was told as soon as possible.

In reaction, netizens hailed Sabinus for extending a helping hand to upcoming colleagues.

One skillful_tailor wrote: “Naso e suppose be❤️”

night_wolf_stunna wrote: “Very mumu story 😂😂😂😂 dem never do am but I don Dey laugh down 😂😂😂😂”

shugaluv_ wrote: “Him don see opportunity if him like make the story no sweet that’s his business not sabinwa fault👏”

officialkaybobby wrote: “Wow God bless him”

imafidomfreedom wrote: “Sabinus is the comedian with true love, he don’t fake his love ❤️❤️”

aj_stylez_7 wrote: “Very mumu story 😂😂😂 na Wetin dem dey use chop our money be that..”

shesprettyhaute.xo wrote: “We rise by lifting others❤️”

boy__meshy wrote: “Life no pass like this”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Seyi Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Peter Obi’s Anambra [Photos]

4 hours ago

Video: Thugs chase Funke Akindele out of Lagos Market, Jandor fumes

4 hours ago

Video: No go cheat o Mama no dey hear beg o– Reactions as Iya Gbonkan ties the knot with young lover [Photos/video]

4 hours ago

Video: “My Friends Now Want My Role”- RMD Spills As He Reacts to Viral Scene With Nancy Isime in Shanty Town

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button