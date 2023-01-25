Video: “Arrange one very mumu story”-Sabinus’ response to upcoming comedian who requested to feature in his skit stirs reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sabinus has raised many eyebrows as he decided to show some lover to an upcoming skitmaker who reaches out to him via DM on Instagram.*

In the chat, the man first informed Sabinus that he is available for any type of video shoot while stating that he will be quite glad to be in one of his videos.

A chat between the sensational comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu alias Sabinus and an upcoming skit maker has left netizens talking.

In the chat, the man first informed Sabinus that he is available for any type of video shoot while stating that he will be quite glad to be in one of his videos.

Sabinus who obviously didn’t give a blind eye to the message replied accordingly. He told the lad to come up with a very ‘foolish story’ so they can jump on it together.

Delighted over the reply, the man promised to do as he was told as soon as possible.

In reaction, netizens hailed Sabinus for extending a helping hand to upcoming colleagues.

One skillful_tailor wrote: “Naso e suppose be❤️”

night_wolf_stunna wrote: “Very mumu story 😂😂😂😂 dem never do am but I don Dey laugh down 😂😂😂😂”

shugaluv_ wrote: “Him don see opportunity if him like make the story no sweet that’s his business not sabinwa fault👏”

officialkaybobby wrote: “Wow God bless him”

imafidomfreedom wrote: “Sabinus is the comedian with true love, he don’t fake his love ❤️❤️”

aj_stylez_7 wrote: “Very mumu story 😂😂😂 na Wetin dem dey use chop our money be that..”

shesprettyhaute.xo wrote: “We rise by lifting others❤️”

boy__meshy wrote: “Life no pass like this”