Video: “Are you thinking what I’m thinking” – Speculations trail video of Zubby Michael and Sharon Ifedi, she reacts

Actress, Sharon Ifedi recently replied to an Instagram user who attempted to suggest a romantic idea following a short dance video of herself and her colleague, Zubby Michael.

The thespian had taken to her Instagram page where she posted the dance clip.

Sharon and Zubby in the video were seen dancing in conformity to the background music.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“Mr white @zubbymichael ft stargirl

Happy Sunday stargirl”

In reaction, several fans took to the comment section to drop remarks on how compatible the duo are for marriage.

However Sharon Ifedi responded to a commenter identified by her handle as @diamond_bridals who wrote:

“Zubby is even shy that means, are you thinking what am thinking”

Replying, she asserted: “@diamond_bridals think well”

Some other reactions culled below:

One mabeltoby wrote: “Zubby marry her😍😍😍😍😍she is young”

raypower2swt wrote: “Zubby and this girl must marry I swear, every body must been married.”