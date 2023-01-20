Video: Are you people not tired of seeing shege? – Mr Macaroni, asks as he wonders why fuel scarcity persists in 2023

Skit maker and actor, Mr. Macaroni has lamented about the issue of fuel scarcity in the country

Fuel scarcity has been ravaging through the country since November 2022 and adding to the hardship experienced by Nigerians daily

Content creator, Mr Macaroni, has expresed his dismay at the persistent fuel scarcity Nigerians are experiencing in 2023.

In a post shared on his Instastories, Mr Macaroni said Nigerians do not deserve such hardship and suffering.

He alleged that this present government is showing Nigerians ”Shege” – which in local parlance means wickedness – and that they are still campaigning to show Nigerians more ”shege”.

He wrote: “Nigerians definitely do not deserve this hardship and suffering. Why are we still having fuel scarcity in 2023?? This is why we all must vote!!! Politicians will only do better when they see that the people have the power to elect them and throw them out of office!!”.

“This Government is showing us Shege and still campaigning to show us more Shege. Are you people not tired of seeing Shege?