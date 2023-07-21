Video: “Are you Kambili’s mother?” – Uche Maduagwu drags Judy Austin for attacking Nigerians who believe Yul did not mourn his son enough

Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor, has turned to social media to criticize Judy Austin, the wife of another actor Yul Edochie, for defending her husband’s grief process following the sudden death of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

Yul Edochie, a renowned Nollywood actor and the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, lost his first son, Kambilichukwu, tragically in March of this year.

However, in the aftermath of the tragic event, Yul was chastised on social media by numerous Nigerians who questioned the length of his mourning and his decision to return to work and social media so soon after the teenager’s death.

In reaction to the criticism, Yul’s wife, Judy Austin, issued a video on July 21 defending her husband’s right to mourn their son in his own way. She begged the public to respect their privacy during this terrible time and to refrain from passing judgment or dictating how they should grieve. Judy also urged Yul’s critics to wait from commenting on the topic until they had experienced the heartbreaking death of a child.

Uche Maduagwu, on the other hand, thought Judy’s words were improper and disrespectful to Yul’s ex-wife, May, and the bereaved family. Uche accused Judy of being insensitive and disrespecting Igbo traditions of grief and respect for the deceased child’s mother in a video statement. He even expressed moral misgivings about Judy’s contact with Yul while he was married to someone else.

In his words;

‘’You need special #Church Deliverance… Talking about how YUL MOURN Kambilichukwu on #video is the highest DISRESPECT to MAY and her Family. This is getting too much and now is the Appropriate Time for Sir PETE to advice you. After getting BELLE for a #Married Man, talking about how he MOURN his PIKIN is INSENSITIVE and disrespect both to IGBO #Tradition and PIKIN MAMA. The fact that YUL allowed you to do this INSENSITIVE video to defend am shows something is SPIRITUALLY wrong some where”

