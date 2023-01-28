Video: Apostle Suleman’s wife finally speaks on Halima Abubakar’s allegations against her husband – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since July 2022, Halima and Mr Suleman have been having a running battle over a love affair which the apostle denied ever took place.

Following the scandal surrounding the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and Actress Halima Abubakar, who claimed to have been romantically linked with him, his wife, Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleiman, has spoken out.

Among numerous allegations, the actress said Mr Suleman was behind an unnamed life-threatening ailment that plagued her for years and that he reneged on his promise to marry her.

The Cleric filed a lawsuit against the ailing actress over defamation of his character. This did not deter the actress, who continued to call him out on Instagram, claiming they had an affair..

Amid the controversy, Apostle Suleman’s wife has come out in his defence.

In a video making the rounds, Mrs Lizzy Johnson said she was so sure that he was not involved in all he was being accused of.

She said she chose to speak because of how well she knows her husband, who she has been with for 19 years.

According to her, she and her husband have never had issues over a woman or extramarital affairs, in all their years of marriage.

Mrs Johnson added that people only want to take advantage of her husband’s giving spirit.