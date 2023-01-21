Video: Apostle Suleman Sues Sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar For N1billion

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apostle johnson Suleman has filed a lawsuit against the sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar over defamation

Last year, Halima made headlines for weeks when she accused Apostle Suleman of having an affair with her

popular clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman has dragged actress, Halima Abubakar to court for N1billion.

The clergyman had filed a lawsuit against the ailing actress over defamation.

Recall that last year; Halima made headlines for weeks when she accused Apostle Suleman of having an affair with her. The actress and her family also claimed that the pastor had inflicted her with sickness, as the once bubbling Halima has become a shadow of herself.

Reacting to her several allegations, Apostle Suleman filed a lawsuit against Halima for defamation of his character.

The suit titled “DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS CONCERNING APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN: NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST” was specifically addressed to Halima Abubakar over her recent outburst on social media regarding her past affairs with the man of God.

The suit accused Halima Abubakar of publishing damaging, malicious and defamatory statements about Apostle Suleman against his conduct. The ailing actress was also asked to make a retracting statement in some selected National Newspapers.