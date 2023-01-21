ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Apostle Suleman Sues Sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar For N1billion

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apostle johnson Suleman has filed a lawsuit against the sick Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar over defamation

Last year, Halima made headlines for weeks when she accused Apostle Suleman of having an affair with her

"Not a lot understands your pain and all you went through"- Sonia Ogiri consoles Halima Abubakar over alleged affair with Apostle Suleman

popular clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman has dragged actress, Halima Abubakar to court for N1billion.

The clergyman had filed a lawsuit against the ailing actress over defamation.

Recall that last year; Halima made headlines for weeks when she accused Apostle Suleman of having an affair with her. The actress and her family also claimed that the pastor had inflicted her with sickness, as the once bubbling Halima has become a shadow of herself.

Reacting to her several allegations, Apostle Suleman filed a lawsuit against Halima for defamation of his character.

The suit titled “DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS CONCERNING APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN: NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST” was specifically addressed to Halima Abubakar over her recent outburst on social media regarding her past affairs with the man of God.

The suit accused Halima Abubakar of publishing damaging, malicious and defamatory statements about Apostle Suleman against his conduct. The ailing actress was also asked to make a retracting statement in some selected National Newspapers.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to get surgery for bigger bum and silicon breast

2 hours ago

Video: “Giving Nigerian Beyoncé and Jay-Z”- Hilarious reactions as Erica Nlewedim and Runtown step out in style

3 hours ago

Video: Korra Obidi ridicules ex-husband as court bans them from posting their kids online [Video]

4 hours ago

Video: I’ll go n*de in my next skit – Cater Efe writes, praises Nancy Isime’s role in Shanty Town

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button