ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘APC And Tinubu Used and Dumped Me’ – Comedian, Mr Jollof Cries Out

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

Mr jollof reveals what Tinubu doesn’t need for the 2023 election

Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof, a Nigerian comedian, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, “used and dumped” him.

The Warri-born Internet sensation stated that he was a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu and the APC before defecting to the camp of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, after reading a passage in the Bible about righting one’s wrongs.

Mr Jollof, mocking Nigerians for the present petrol price spike and other economic suffering, said he told citizens to cease supporting APC after decamping, but many did not take his advice seriously.

He claimed this in a viral online video.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Mr Jollof said, “I support Tinubu from the beginning but when I see the tigers wey dey with am and when I see the way say this people they are users. They used me. APC used me.

“But thank God, when I read the book of Luke 15:1-32, I know say the parable of the lost son na when you don commot from your papa house and you don fall short of his glory, you go go back to your papa. I now went back to [Ifeanyi] Okowa. Okowa hugged me and kissed me.

“And come back come tell una say this Tinubu walker, this world before una, I was. But una say I dey talk anyhow. But how far? Who dey buy fuel N617 now? E touch everybody.” (sic)

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reaction Trails As Blessingceo Tells Judy Austin That She Snatched Yul Edochie From May

26 mins ago

Reactions Trail Recent Pictures of Trinity Guy After He Was Released From Police Station

40 mins ago

Video: Korra Obidi Destroying My Reputation, I’m Depressed – Justin Dean Cries Out [Video]

54 mins ago

Nollywood Actor, Ibrahim Bashir Celebrates His Cute Lookalike Son On His Birthday With Lovely Photos

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button