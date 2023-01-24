Video: Anybody can have children out of wedlock – Phyno justifies polygamy
He stated this in an interview with The Whistler while explaining that there is a difference between polygamy and home breaking.
He explained that people often have the misconception that when colleagues have baby mamas, then they are practicing polygamy.
Ace Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike known professionally as Phyno, has said that anybody can find themselves having kids outside wedlock.
According to Phyno, when one decides to get a second wife, its polygamy, and that situation cannot be said to be likened to home breaking.
The rapper said; “Homes breaking is not polygamy, polygamy is when someone willingly says ‘I’m going to marry two wives,’ some people are caught in a situation and you can’t call that polygamy so let’s be clear Muslims practice polygamy.
It can happen to you; it can happen to anyone. If you are caught in a situation, you have to stand up as a man and take responsibility for your child, you can’t call that polygamy. We always have to be clear on this because people come out to this.
Polygamy is when I say I’m going to marry more than one wife that’s polygamy. Situation happens to people and they are always unplanned, you called that polygamy. I don’t have any position on (polygamy).”