Video: Anybody can have children out of wedlock – Phyno justifies polygamy

He stated this in an interview with The Whistler while explaining that there is a difference between polygamy and home breaking.

He explained that people often have the misconception that when colleagues have baby mamas, then they are practicing polygamy.

Ace Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike known professionally as Phyno, has said that anybody can find themselves having kids outside wedlock.

According to Phyno, when one decides to get a second wife, its polygamy, and that situation cannot be said to be likened to home breaking.

