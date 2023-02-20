Video: “Another man’s poison is another man’s food”- Reactions as Rosy Meurer remains unbothered as Tonto Dikeh drags Churchill
- Amid the online drama between her husband, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, urged her fans to have a great week as sweet as her soup.
- Rosy Meurer’s fans have taken to her comment section to cheer her on. They urged her to ignore the beef between her husband and his ex-wife.
Actress, Rosy Meurer has revealed how unbothered she is about the online drama between her husband, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.
Rosy Meurer shared a video of herself on Instagram consuming a Nigerian dish, Eba and egusi soup, with a cheering caption.
The mother of one urged her fans to have a great week as sweet as her soup.
She wrote “Happy new week. Hope your week is as sweet as this egusi I made. 😊 Have an amazing week ahead. ❤️
One Jessica Ogoba wrote: Another man poison, is another man food,, fresh and clean Mrs Churchill
“I will choose you over tonto for Churchill”, one user Baeu declared.
Bummy wrote: Enjoy jare Wetin concern u with yeye documents
“Enjoy yourself, jare. I used to be against you, but Tonto is becoming a nuisance and too dramatic, which is not good for a growing-up child,” Vivian wrote.