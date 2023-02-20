ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Another man’s poison is another man’s food”- Reactions as Rosy Meurer remains unbothered as Tonto Dikeh drags Churchill

  • Amid the online drama between her husband, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, urged her fans to have a great week as sweet as her soup.
  • Rosy Meurer’s fans have taken to her comment section to cheer her on. They urged her to ignore the beef between her husband and his ex-wife.
“We were meant to be”- Rosy Meurer to husband, Olakunle Churchill as she shares sizzling Valentine photos

Actress, Rosy Meurer has revealed how unbothered she is about the online drama between her husband, Olakunle Churchill and his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer shared a video of herself on Instagram consuming a Nigerian dish, Eba and egusi soup, with a cheering caption.

The mother of one urged her fans to have a great week as sweet as her soup.

She wrote “Happy new week. Hope your week is as sweet as this egusi I made. 😊 Have an amazing week ahead. ❤️

Rosy Meurer’s fans have taken to her comment section to cheer her on. They urged her to ignore the beef between her husband and his ex-wife.

One Jessica Ogoba wrote: Another man poison, is another man food,, fresh and clean Mrs Churchill

“I will choose you over tonto for Churchill”, one user Baeu declared.

Bummy wrote: Enjoy jare Wetin concern u with yeye documents

“Enjoy yourself, jare. I used to be against you, but Tonto is becoming a nuisance and too dramatic, which is not good for a growing-up child,” Vivian wrote.

