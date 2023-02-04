Video: ‘Another comedy show’- Fans slam Eniola Badmus as she gears up for Tinubu’s Nasarawa rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few minutes ago, Eniola took to her Instagram page to share an update of how she and the entire campaign crew are gearing up for the APC’s presidential rally in Nasarawa State.

Fans of the actress who are not pleased and tired of her continuous show off of the party took to her comment section to slam her.

Fans of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus seem to be tired of her continuous support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they took turns lashing out at her.

Sharing pictures of herself on the campaign ground, she wrote, ” APC PRESIDENTIAL RALLY NASARAWA STATE #BAT2023″.

Fans of the actress who are not pleased and tired of her continuous show off of the party took to her comment section to slam her.

One Almighty Zoba wrote: “How do u think tinubu will win Nigeria president mugu woman”

One Holly wrote: “Oga oooo Nigeria Dey suffered but una still Dey do rally”

Stonegill wrote: “Pictures self no dy tire you”

Mabel wrote: “his one own na to travel from one place to another take pictures 😂 well BAT is not winning save ur energy”

Danhugo wrote: “This is the reason u collect money for surgery and you have done it your doing well”

Real Nekky wrote: “Your own na to dey change campaign uniform, e go shock you next month”.

Celebrities platform wrote: “o alarm no reach ur side 🙄🙄🙄 all this things happening u no dey feel am….”