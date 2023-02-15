ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Annie Idibia marks 11-years proposal anniversary with husband, 2Baba [Photos]

  • 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia. However, the two seem to have been standing strong despite the ongoing trend in celebrity marriages
  • Annie took to her Instagram page to recount how her love story with 2Baba became on February 2012


Annie Idibia legendary singer, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2baba has shared old photos of herself and her husband, 2Baba as they clock 11-year proposal anniversary.

The mother of two, Annie took to her Instagram page to recount how her love story with 2Baba became on February 2012. According to her, her husband knelt down on his knees to propose marriage to her on the 14th of February, 2012 with his hit “Rainbow” song.

It’s no news that one of the celebrity marriages that have suffered public scandals and other dramatic scenes is the marriage of 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia. However, the two seem to have been standing strong.

Sharing the old photos on her page, Annie captioned the proposal anniversary post:

“So this day – (Feb 14). 11 years ago my best friend asked me to do forever with him, and gave me the keys to his “everything ” and more. (Remember the song rainbow). That was all me … And he kept every promise he made in that song n more”.

“Feb 14th, 2012 I said YES to my best friend and soulmate”

Previous articleHow people hear my tiny voice and assume I’m sweet – Simi speaks on motherhood, marriage, music

