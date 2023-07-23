ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Anita Okoye, Paul Okoye’s Ex-Wife, Beams with Pride And Joy As Their Son Competes At ASA Championships In Georgia

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 Less than a minute

Anita Okoye is filled with pride as his son competes in a swimming competition.

Anita Okoye, Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, is a happy mother as her son competes in the ASA Championships at Georgia Tech.

Anita expressed her joy in her son on her Instagram page, where she shared images from the swimming tournament.

She conveyed her delight at seeing him represent his team with enthusiasm and love.

Anita Okoye encouraged him to keep the fire burning.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ex BBN HouseMate, Laycon Bags MA In International Relations

15 mins ago

Actress Georgina Ibeh Causes A Stir With New Loved-up Photos Of Herself And Actor Ray Okafor

1 hour ago

Reactions As Actress Sophia Alakija Shares New Photos Of Herself In Braless Outfit

1 hour ago

“You Are Doing Enough, Even If It Doesn’t Feel Like It” – Destiny Etiko Says

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button