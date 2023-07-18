ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Anita Joseph reacts as best friend, Uche Elendu shares a make-up-free video, after Angela Okorie challenged her

Uche Elendu has shared a make-up-free video to prove her beauty hours after being dared by a former friend and colleague.

Uche Elendu took to Instagram to share a video of herself without make-up, noting how blessed she is.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, expressed gratitude to her fans, whom she described as “the best.”

She prayed to God to remember them.

“This girl is BLESSED!!! You all are the freaking BEST! May heaven honor you all. I love each and every one of you”.

Taking to her comment section, Anita Joseph praised her skin, which she described her flawless.

“Flawless. We muveeeeeeeeee shallom”.

