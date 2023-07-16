ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Anita Joseph Is the Most Useless of Them All” – Angela Okorie Lambast Ex-Friend

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read

“Anita Joseph Is the Most Useless of Them All” - Angela Okorie Lambast Ex-Friend

Angela Okorie, a popular Nollywood actress, has escalated her longstanding spat with Uche Elendu by involving another colleague, Anita Joseph.

Angela Okorie previously chastised a friend for releasing her footage to the controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

In a novel twist, she posted a follow-up post with a picture of Anita Joseph, a close friend of Uche Elendu, labeling her as the most worthless member of their group.

Angela Okorie, on the other hand, described Anita’s husband, MC Fish, as a decent man.

She also stated that she would target any of her peers who attempted to intervene in her conflict with Uche Elendu, whom she is using as a sacrificial lamb.

“Ah, I see people calling this one Okuku. This one is the most useless of them all but her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as scapegoat,” she wrote.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Betrayal Saga:Angela Okorie, Please Calm Down, I Love You & Don’t Want This For You”Sonia Ogiri Begs

1 min ago

Maria Chike Benjamin Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

28 mins ago

“My Daughter Knows What Going On A Date Means”-BBN’s Tboss Says About Her Daughter’s Education

40 mins ago

Video: Happie Boys nearly landed in hospital after drinking bottles of Azul at club

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button