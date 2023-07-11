Video: Anita Brown reveals her position as Davido’s 5th baby mama

Anita Brown, a 29-year-old American woman who lives in the United States, revealed recently that she is the mother of Davido’s child in a post on her Instagram account.

Anita, also known as Ninatheelite, is a well-known American Instagram model, entrepreneur, influencer, and singer. She has drawn a lot of attention for her alleged connections to Davido, a popular Nigerian musician.

She has gone public with her relationship with Davido and claimed that they have been dating since 2017. She has accused Davido of getting her pregnant.

Anita has been involved in a number of disputes as a result of her pregnancy announcement on social media. The American influencer claims that Davido and his friends have harassed her.

She claims that the singer pressured her to terminate the pregnancy and falsely claim that her social media account was hacked.

Furthermore, Anita expresses her surprise upon discovering that Davido was already married, pointing out that she was unaware of his marital status.

In response to critics who dismissed her as a one-night stand, Anita has presented evidence demonstrating her involvement with Davido dating back to 2017.

In a new post on her Instagram reels, she revealed her position as Davido’s baby mama.