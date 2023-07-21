Video: “Anita And Uche Elendu Swallowed Lizard for Fame and Wealth”: Angela Okorie Resumes Dragging Her Ex-Besties with Receipts

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress and singer, has declared herself the Karma of her of former besties, Uche Elendu and A nita Joseph.

The actress, who promised to tone down her dragging, appears to have broken her promise.

Angela said on her Instagram page, where she shared more receipts, that Anita and Uche once swallowed lizards for fame and fortune.

She claimed that the actresses sleep with guys and promised to give the names of her colleagues who do so.

She declared that she is resurrecting their careers and giving them a taste of their own medicine.

The single mother of one further stated that wickedness must be revealed because they lead a filthy lifestyle and harm many homes.

“If you hear the way Anita/Uche take swallow Lizard for Native doctor place. You will think after that they became richer than everybody. Devil is bad, Dem dey knack anything, gate man, house boy, house girl, industry pa’s. Very shameless people if them no take time I go write some of the names of our actresses wey dey follow them do their nonsense. Straight bullet. Uche of Recent some1 died in Dubai your still dey that wahala thief. Dead person property you thief am, demons in sheep’s clothing. How dare you mock God!! I am! Y’all karma am coming episode 2 loading.

I can’t chase clout with people with dead careers.

Rather am making them relevant. But people must see the evil they are doing. They have destroyed many homes with their dirty lifestyle. Have you asked yourself why they can’t reply me?

They know am stating facts.

Evil people.

DNA coming soon.

Note: This page does not support violence”.

This is just one of the many series of allegations Angela Okorie has laid on Uche Elendu.