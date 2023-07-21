ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Angela Okorie Opens More Cans of Worms Reveals How Pastor Exposed Uche Elendu’s Diabolic Ways

0 359 Less than a minute

Age Fraud: “40 is the new 20”- Uche Elendu subtly responds Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, has leaked additional talks as she continues to expose colleague Uche Elendu’s demonic activities.

Angela Okorie, who has been dragging her colleagues Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph, has leaked some chat from an unknown individual claiming to be a member of their group.

In the newly released discussion, a friend named Nelly revealed how Uche Elendu was exposed by her pastor after engaging in diabolic and spiritual activities.

She added in the discussion that Uche Elendu confessed to her that the pastor’s prayer made her feel uneasy and as if fire was being poured on her body after she went to a shrine to swallow a lizard’s egg for protection.

Read chats below;

