Video: Angela Okorie Leaks Private Chat to Proof Anita Joseph Is A Pimp

Angela Okorie, seems not to be backing down anytime soon, as she continues to level unthinkable charges at her former friends Anita Joseph.

Angela Okorie resorted to Instagram today to expose a private conversation she had with an anonymous lady whom she said Anita Joseph used to pimp for oyibo rich Men.

Angela Okorie who has been on to her two besties, Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph is willing to go to any length to substantiate her allegations.

Angela accused her ex-bestie Anita by sharing a snapshot of a discussion with a lady who said Anita used to arrange men for her.

Describing their se///;;xcapades , the unknown lady revealed in the chat that Anita had different men she used to sleep with after getting high with smokes and drinks.

The said lady disclosed that after getting laid, Anita would settle her with 70k because they usually pay her before hand.

Angela added that Anita has been calling people to beg while trying to prove that she is unbothered about the whole thing.

Exposing the chat, she wrote:

“Anita knows how to reply people I am still wondering why she is keeping calm. Why is she calling people to beg me and she is busy doing damage control with that innocent man, she knows her career is dead so she needs to be using him for Clout.

Cheap girls, imagine the nonsense they are doing. Tomorrow dem go come out lie with God name una go believe this desperate cheap sluts. I am coming for you guys.

Guys Stella, Uche, Anita, and Gistlover reported my page and that’s why I can’t go live here yet. Dem no wan make I talk but guys I will provide a page soon so u hear from the Oyibo girl.

I dey come”.

Recall that Angela Okorie has been raining insults at Anita Joseph since today, together with her other friend Uche Elendu

The drama ensued after Angela Okorie called out a friend who had leaked her video to the controversial blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

However, the situation took a new twist when Angela posted a picture of Anita Joseph who happens to be a close friend of Uche Elendu on Instagram, labelling her as the most useless person in their group.