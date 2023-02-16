Video: Angel Smith stirs reactions in bikini shoot [Photo]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent post via the Instagram page of Angel Smith, she rolled out a bikini photoshoot of herself while on her knees.

Many condemned her for presenting herself almost naked, while many gushed over the reality star's beauty,







Famous BBNaija star, Angel Smith, set tongues wagging following a bikini photoshoot days after celebrating her birthday.

It would be recalled that the 23-year-old marked her birthday some days ago where she highlighted the imperfections in her life that make her perfect.

“They not me, das the difference,” she captioned the bikini photo that garnered thousands of reactions in under one hour.

Her colleague, Arin Alao wrote, “What in the invention of the 21st century pin up girl meets their mother kinda fire is this??? Ahannn 🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”

A social media user @vickiecruz23 wrote, “Shey na 21 yes old girl b dis? Abi na eye Dey pain me 🥺.”

@be_auty3301 wrote, “If u are naked ur not beautiful right 🤦🤦.”*