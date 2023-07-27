Video: “Angel, Cross, and other housemates are against you, let both of us align” – Whitemoney to Mercy Eke

Whitemoney, a BBNaija star, proposed a personal and fanbase alliance to Mercy Eke in order for them both to make it to the final day.

During a conversation with Mercy Eke, Whitemoney revealed that many housemates, including Cross and Angel, are not happy with being on the show.

He then suggested that they both work together to make it to the final day by not putting each other up for eviction. He stated that when Mercy Eke is up for eviction, his fans will vote for her, and vice versa when he is up.

The above strategies, according to Whitemoney, will see them through to the end of the show.

Whitemoney’s proposal to Mercy however stirred a lot of reactions from cybernants who shared their thoughts.

One @this_funmi wrote: “But he is saying the true the other housemates are not happy the winners are part of the show.. they should wait until they see phyna on Sunday 😂😂😂”

flexystacy wrote: “Na lie..you’re going home next week..nobody can save you.”

tessy_tehz wrote: “That’s a lie I watched this scene. Angel was talking about white money and it was all jokes but mazi said he felt bad . Now he’s trying to form an alliance with mercy so he wants to twist everything

Cunning guy☹️.”

soothsayer_de2 wrote: “Mercy is smart,u better don’t believe…Angel and Cross can never say sh!t about Queen Mother,they’re quite the closest to her….”

legend.zino_ wrote: “WM Is actually very cunny !! That conversation angel and cross were just joking infact it was cross that started it that he is winning this season. Omo this white ehn.”

habibasani39 wrote: “You too dey gossip. You’re already a winner what again? For your information you’re not winning again. Not even your kitchen strategy.”