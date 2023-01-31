ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “An organ-harvesting ring thrives in Nigeria” – Leo Dasilva raises alarm after close friend almost fell victim

BBNaija Leo Cries Out as Guests at His Shortlet Apartment Stole His Dining Table

Reality Tv star and media personality, Leo Dasilva cries out about a possible “organ-harvesting” ring thriving in Nigeria.

A user had taken to Twitter to reveal the statistics of missing persons in Nigeria presently. According to the user, over 25,000 people have gone missing without a trace.

Responding to her tweet, Leo attests to her claim, adding that a friend of his almost fell victim. He, however, urged Nigerians to be more security conscious.

She tweeted:

“There are over 25.000 missing persons in Nigeria presently. Over 25.000 people, have gone without a trace. People should not leave home and never return to their families. Sign this petition to create a national missing persons”

