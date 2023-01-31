Video: “An organ-harvesting ring thrives in Nigeria” – Leo Dasilva raises alarm after close friend almost fell victim
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Reality Tv star and media personality, Leo Dasilva cries out about a possible “organ-harvesting” ring thriving in Nigeria.
A user had taken to Twitter to reveal the statistics of missing persons in Nigeria presently. According to the user, over 25,000 people have gone missing without a trace.
Responding to her tweet, Leo attests to her claim, adding that a friend of his almost fell victim. He, however, urged Nigerians to be more security conscious.
She tweeted:
“There are over 25.000 missing persons in Nigeria presently. Over 25.000 people, have gone without a trace. People should not leave home and never return to their families. Sign this petition to create a national missing persons”