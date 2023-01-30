Video: An older woman broke my virginity at age 19 — BBNaija Pere Egbi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pere Egbi, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has revealed that he lost his virginity to an older woman when he was nineteen (19).

Pere described how he fell in love with an older woman and engaged in sexual behaviour with her during a conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast, Toke Moments.

He did, however, reveal that his sexual relationship with the woman did not last because she broke up with him owing to their age differences. Pere explained how he tried to get over the woman by dating other women, but it all failed.

He said;