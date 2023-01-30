ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: An older woman broke my virginity at age 19 — BBNaija Pere Egbi

  • Pere explained how he tried to get over the woman by dating other women, but it all failed
  • He described how he fell in love with an older woman and engaged in sexual behaviour
Pere Egbi, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has revealed that he lost his virginity to an older woman when he was nineteen (19).

Pere described how he fell in love with an older woman and engaged in sexual behaviour with her during a conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa on her podcast, Toke Moments.

He did, however, reveal that his sexual relationship with the woman did not last because she broke up with him owing to their age differences. Pere explained how he tried to get over the woman by dating other women, but it all failed.

He said;

“I lost my virginity at 19. There was this chick I met, she was older. I left this woman when I was 21/22, she was 27. It was purely sexual – we were just having sex. The whole thing turns into this crazy relationship. And then she brought up this age thing, how she can’t have anything serious with me anymore because it bothers her about age.

I tried to talk her out of it, that age is nothing but a number, but she didn’t agree. She stopped responding to my calls. After a long time, I was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was [email protected] I tried to get over her with other women, but it didn’t work.

