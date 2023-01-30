Video: Amidst Tribunal saga, Ademola Adeleke thrills guests as he dances ‘Buga’ [Video]

Ademola Adeleke, thrilled guests at a political gathering with his dancing skills, as Kizz Daniel’s hit song, Buga, rented the air.

The embattled Gov. of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, thrills guests with his remarkable dance move as he vibes to Kizz Daniel‘s Buga at a political event.

It would be recalled that Adeleke was sacked by the Tribunal some days ago over claims of overvoting and declared Oyetola as the governor of the State.

After assuring his supporters of taking the decision to the Court of Appeal, he is seen in a recent video dancing unperturbed.

Adeleke thrilled the guest at the political event with the same song Justice Tetsea Kume, the Chairman of the three-member panel mocked him for during his sack.