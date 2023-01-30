ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Amidst Tribunal saga, Ademola Adeleke thrills guests as he dances ‘Buga’ [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Ademola Adeleke, thrilled guests at a political gathering with his dancing skills, as Kizz Daniel’s hit song, Buga, rented the air.

The embattled Gov. of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, thrills guests with his remarkable dance move as he vibes to Kizz Daniel‘s Buga at a political event.

It would be recalled that Adeleke was sacked by the Tribunal some days ago over claims of overvoting and declared Oyetola as the governor of the State.

After assuring his supporters of taking the decision to the Court of Appeal, he is seen in a recent video dancing unperturbed.

Adeleke thrilled the guest at the political event with the same song Justice Tetsea Kume, the Chairman of the three-member panel mocked him for during his sack.

Previous article“I’ve never slept with a man for money” – Blessing CEO brags
Next articleAn older woman broke my virginity at age 19 — BBNaija Pere Egbi

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: OCD: “You all look madly ridiculous getting butt-hurt over a harmless tweet”- BBNaija’s Nengi reacts to criticism

56 mins ago

Video: “There is nothing in the streets, hold your partner tightly”- BBNaija’s Vee Iye advises

1 hour ago

Video: “Why your birthday will always be one of my favorite days” -Sabinus’s wife, Ciana confirms marriage to him on his birthday

1 hour ago

Video: “Who she dey fight now” – Luchy Donalds stirs reactions following caption on new video

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button