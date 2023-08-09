Video: America’s Got Talent: “Josh2funny wasted everyone’s time” – Daniel Regha

Famous comedian Josh2funny’s performance on the America’s Got Talent stage has been criticized by well-known Twitter commentator and critic Daniel Regha.

Josh2funny recently made an appearance on the program where he trivialized every special exhibition he had promised to present, leaving the judges and viewers feeling both amused and let down.

Many Nigerians applauded the comic for appearing on the program, however Daniel Regha, who wasn’t happy with the performance, criticized the comedian on social media.

Regha stated that Nigerians always hype things out of sentiment in a tweet on Wednesday morning. He declared that Joshfunny’s exhibition was neither funny nor a good use of time.

In his words: “Nigerians will applaud anything as long as a Nigerian is getting the hype, & it’s beyond shamefu!. Josh misused the America’s Got Talent platform by wasting everyone’s time, which isn’t funny. Thousands audition each year but only a few get selected, so why waste the opportunity?”

Reacting to Daniel’s post, a tweep identified as @j_samdavid wrote: “I think you got it all wrong Daniel. What you watch wasn’t Josh funny auditioning for AGT. It was AGT contracting him monetary or otherwise to come re-act his YouTube talent show skit that people find funny for some reason. It was done for the sake of Tv ratings. However, I found it not to be a good skit as the judges failed at making it more realistic.

Summarily, I think the AGT should be canceled already cos it is no longer really about talent and has lasted more than it should have.”*

Netizens Reactions…

@HRH_Ujuaku wrote: “Josh did misuse that opportunity I agree. Heck he could’ve told one of his brilliant jokes.”

@Cryptodoccc_ wrote: “He got to where your talent cannot reach man. Come off it.”

@groovepapi wrote: “You’re wrong on this. He is a Man that went to show America his talent(comedy) but he did it in his own way and made the judges and everyone in the audience laugh. That’s a Man worthy of respect.”