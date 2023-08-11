Video: American Singer, Rihanna Allegedly Welcomes a Baby Girl with Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, the multi-award-winning singer and philanthropist, is said to have welcomed her second child a baby girl with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Media TakeOut allegedly reported that the couple gave birth on August 9, according to a popular online gossip site called @PopTingz.

According to family members, Rihanna and her baby child are both healthy and building strong relationships in their Los Angeles residence. Another advantage is that the infant is thought to have comparable looks to her mother.Her fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages to the singer:

@SweetestMilla said: “Luckiest girl in the world!”

@bagelluvr45 had one wish: “I wish people would respect her privacy.”

@XuKaifangirl blessed the little one: “Welcome to the world mini Rih u gonna be powerful as your mommy. God bless you”

@betty_turks commented: “I wish her a speedy recovery.”

@nicholasdante_ imagined: “Congrats, awww she gonna have a mini-me running around, matching outfits with her.”

@H0USEOFB4LLOONS declared: “In conclusion, the most stylish child in Hollywood has been born.” @javismotive could only dream: “Imagine being able to say your mother is Rihanna.”