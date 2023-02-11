ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: American rapper Future appreciates Tems with flowers and heartwarming note

  • Recall that Tems won her first Grammy award courtesy of her collaboration with Future and Drake.


American rapper, Future has serenaded Nigerian singer, Tems with bouquet and a heartwarming note.

Appreciating her for being in his song, Future sent flowers to her and accompanied it with a beautiful note.

Stating that this is the beginning for them, he appreciated her for being part of his Grammy award winning song.

“Tems,

Accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of our Grammy Award Winning song. This is just the beginning.

Future”.

