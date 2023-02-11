Video: American rapper Future appreciates Tems with flowers and heartwarming note

Recall that Tems won her first Grammy award courtesy of her collaboration with Future and Drake.







American rapper, Future has serenaded Nigerian singer, Tems with bouquet and a heartwarming note.

Appreciating her for being in his song, Future sent flowers to her and accompanied it with a beautiful note.

Stating that this is the beginning for them, he appreciated her for being part of his Grammy award winning song.