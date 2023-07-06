Video: American rapper, Cardi B and husband, Offset star struck as they meet Rema in Paris

Rema, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, is experiencing a thrilling period as he continues to make enormous waves both domestically and internationally.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is currently in Paris, has gained popularity after running into Cardi B and her husband Offset, an American rapper.

The group had gone to a Balenciaga fashion show featuring a celebrity designer. In videos that were uploaded to Cardi B’s Instagram story, she could be seen having dinner with Offset at a table as Rema approached them.

Cardi B, who was awestruck by the singer, couldn’t help but record him.

“You’re a Gem and a true icon” – Rema hails American Bestie, Selena Gomez

Nigerian singer Rema has hailed his American Bestie Selena Gomez, for being a Gem and a true icon.

Gistlover reported that Selena Gomez had professed love for Rema.

Selena took to Instagram to post love-up images with Rema, declaring that Rema changed her life forever.

She was grateful to him for selecting her to be a part of one of the world’s most popular tunes.

Selena expressed her feelings for him and swore to love him forever.

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever”.

Taking to her comment section, Rema also expressed his love for her.

“Love you too Queen”.

The singer didn’t stop there, he took to his Instagram story to appreciate her.

He expressed how humbled he is by her love and purity of heart.

Rema described Selena as a rare Gem a true icon.

“I’m humbled by your love and purity of heart. You’re a Gem, a true Queen”.