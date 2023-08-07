Video: “Always serving beauty” – Iyanya, Spyro link up with Hilda Baci, assist her in cooking in funny video

In a new video, popular Nigerian superstars Iyanya and Spyro collaborate with powerful record-breaker, chef Hilda Baci.

Iyanya and Spyro, who recently appeared in the hit song “For You,” joined Enioluwa and Sydney Talker in paying a visit to the celebrity cook in her kitchen.

The singers were seen in the video assisting Hilda Baci in preparing her meals, and netizens couldn’t stop gushing.

According to the footage, after cooking the dish, the crooner was seen enjoying every bit of the meal.

he video was captioned, “Didn’t get me but the food was a very good compensation don’t you think 😉”.

Fans went to her comment section as they applauded her for her culinary skills. Some reactions are shown below:

mandy__chuks said, “Me patiently waiting to see Eni at the end when food don done 😮😂❤️”.

thesouvenirwhisperer_ said, “I love the content plus that Edenberg cookware 🔥 I love that Hilda chooses quality in all she does, details to attention. When it comes to Kitchen gadgets we don’t play, I hope you join our tribe this week ❤️”.

coachwilfredasuquo said, “Iyanya & spyro 😂😂😂you both sure say na the food carry una go there? Nice video though.”

cleopatracedar__ said, “Sexy chef 😍😍❤️”.

deluxecakesnevents said, “Doing what you love❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

emediongbam6565 said, “I wanna eat everything 😢😢”.

_0nyinn said, “It’s giving everything it’s suppose to give! 🔥🙌✨😌❤💯”.

tushy_makeupartistry said, “Love love love it 😍😍😍😍”.