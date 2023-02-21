Video: “Always in our hearts”- Emotions flow as Ebuka Wears Shirt With Rico Swavey’s Face on It, Photos Trends

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ebuka recently stirred emotions online with something he did while on stage

Ebuka, subtly and candidly, remembered and celebrated the former BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, who passed away in 2022 after a ghastly car accident

Photos of the TV show host rocking a shirt with Rico’s face on it got people emotional, as fans of the late BBNaija star showed that he was still in their hearts and was not forgotten







Host and former BBNaija housemate Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently got people emotional with how he remembered and celebrated his late colleague Rico Swavey.

The singer and ex-BBNaija star Rico Swavey passed away on October 13, 2022, after a ghastly car accident.

Ebuka recently showed an empathetic side of himself with how he remembered his colleague as he was sighted on stage rocking a shirt with Rico Swavey’s face on it.

The former reality TV got people in their emotions even more as he shared photos of himself rocking the same shirt on his Twitter handle.

@precysugar: “Chaaii fresh tears again, Continue to Rest champ.”

@1Big_Witty: “May his soul continue to rest in peace through the mercy of Christ.”

@Palesa_Power: “May his soul continue to rest .”

@Iamprendi: “May he continue to rest in peace.”

@MiqueenBae: “Let Rico soul keep resting in peace his smile was precious it would reflect in his eyes when happy.”

@Rileykenzi: “Ooh wow didn’t even realize you wore that. May his soul continue RIP.”

@real_amaka_mbah: “Always in our memories.”

@Ebubechi247: “May his soul continue to rest.”

@nonskylazz “Oh Ebuka, you sure know how to bring back memories. Keep resting Rico Swavey.”