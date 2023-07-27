Video: “Almost 30 and still a virgin” – Man celebrates fiancée as they eagerly await wedding

A viral video of a young couple has sparked debate after the soon-to-be wife, nearly 30, revealed she is a virgin while admitting to other promiscuous activities.

The man in the video, identified as Pastor Timothy Bayonne, expressed gratitude for his fiancée’s decision to remain a virgin until marriage and expressed excitement for their upcoming union.

The young woman candidly shares her journey to maintaining her virginity despite admitting to engaging in other promiscuous activities in the video.

She explained that she has abstained from sexual intercourse and that, despite engaging in other behaviors, she is committed to maintaining her virginity until marriage.

Pastor Timothy Bayonne, her fiancée, expressed his joy and gratitude that his future wife has chosen to share such intimate moments exclusively with him.

While he admitted that he is not a virgin, he described being with one as a blessing and expressed doubts that God would grant him such a privilege.

See below;