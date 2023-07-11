Video: Alleged divorce: May Edochie’s older sister opens up

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

May Edochie’s elder sister has spoken out amid the divorce proceedings between her sister and husband, Yul Edochie.

A few days after breaking her online silence, May Edochie’s sister, Blessing Nwele, a UK-based entrepreneur, took to social media to comfort her younger sister.

According to reports, May Edochie has divorced her husband, actor Yul Edochie. The court reportedly gave her full custody of her three children as well as their home, according to other reports.

In the midst of the reports of her divorce, May Edochie’s older sister has consoled her in her comment section while pleading with God to give her sister strength.

“Our hearts are deeply broken but the good Lord will heal us completely. Our little Angel, Kambi is resting in the bosom of the Lord. He will always be in our hearts. My dear sis May, the Lord is our refuge and strength.

He will continue to give you a renewed sense of strength and courage. Thank you all so much for your prayers, love, and support. You are truly appreciated. May the Almighty God continue to protect and bless you all.”

