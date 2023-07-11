ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Alleged divorce: “I finally caught the woman that has been deceiving my wife”- Yul Edochie makes fun of May Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie from Nollywood appears to have made fun of his ex-wife May Edochie.

Many people believed the movie star was criticizing his marriage when he posted a video of himself on a set.

Yul was visibly upset when he entered his home to meet his wife and her friend. The father of five expressed his joy at having finally apprehended the person who has been cheating on his wife.

“I finally caught the woman that has been deceiving my wife”, he captioned the video.

Recall that following his affair and marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, Yul had begged May to accept Judy as her co-wife, which she didn’t obliged. The actor had assumed that many were deceiving his wife to turn down his proposal.

After 18 Years of Marriage, Yul Edochie’s First Wife May Allegedly Files for Divorce

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, is said to have filed for divorce from him after 18 years of marriage.

May, Yul Edochie’s first wife, has been granted full custody of their three children, according to report.

According to reports, the court granted May Edochie full custody of their three children as well as complete custody of their mansion. The actor was reportedly warned by the court not to go near the property for fear of disturbing his first wife.

Gistlover had earlier reported that the actor has been fighting his first wife and also asked her not to return to Instagram to avoid being dragged again by social media users.

However, the wife ignored him as she informed Pete Edochie that most of her works are on Instagram and has to make a living.

