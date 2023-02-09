Video: “All the glory really belongs to Him” – Tems reflects, days after Grammy win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tems give thanks to God for changer her life for good as she noted that all glory belongs to him.

Tems bagged her first Grammy award in the 2023 ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category.

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems in a recent post on social media clears the air after she bags a Grammy Award.

Recall that the 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday February 5th, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA and Tems makes history as she becomes the first Nigerian female artiste to win Grammy.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, Tems give thanks to God for changer her life for good as she noted that all glory belongs to him. Tems also appreciates everyone that has been supporting her in her music career so far.

The “Try Me” hitmaker tweeted,

“What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him. To everyone one that has been supporting me still. Through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted. I truly appreciate it, the love has been too too much. Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon.”

As expected, fans have taken to her comment section to celebrate with her. See reactions below;

@_AsiwajuLerry: @temsbaby All glory to The Leading Vibe’s leading Vibe. 🕊️👏🏽.

@pebbles2day: Congrats!😎 .

@Matteelogic: CONGRATULATIONS 🎊>>>>>>> THAT IS THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION. GOD PLACED YOU IN RIGHT SPOT TO WORK WITH THE RIGHT PEOPLE AT THE RIGHT TIME. THE WORLD ALREADY KNOWS YOUR NAME.

@person_pikin1; All the glory belongs to Wizkid.

@Olatubosun_ogun: great people always come from behind to triumph 👏.

@ShadyVams: Congratulations dear, more wins.

@modap_: All Glory belongs to GOD, glad you’re acknowledging Him. You will surely go far.