Video: “All the female housemates were chasing me” – Kiddwaya brags

Kiddwaya, a reality star and millionaire heir, spoke about all the BBNaija female roommates chasing him while he was in Biggie’s house.

The BBNaija star who was booted off the show on Sunday said that the female cast members were after him because of his surname.

You may recall that the media celebrity is the son of millionaire businessman Terry Waya.

Kidd said …

“There are 10 female housemates right? The whole 10 were chasing me.

“I’m not saying it’s because of my money but they know why they are chasing someone with Waya as his last name and Kidd as first.”

“She’ll follow me back” – Kiddwaya boasts after oyibo lover unfollowed him for kissing Mercy Eke

Kiddwaya, the third evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, believes he can win back Laura after she unfollowed him after he kissed Mercy Eke.

During one of his media tours, Kiddwaya, born Terseer Waya, stated that his sweetheart unfollowed him because she didn’t comprehend his kiss with Mercy was merely “a game.”

Kiddwaya &Oyibo girlfriend

Nonetheless, he appeared assured she would return with him.

“My relationship is going well. We are solid, man. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I’m Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?

“Don’t worry [about her unfollowing me on Instagram], she’s going to follow me back. I think it’s because she is not used to the game. Big Brother is crazy. It’s a crazy world, crazy platform, crazy game.

“And you need to understand the things you need to do to get ahead. So, she didn’t understand certain things but with time, she will. She will come around,” Kiddwaya said in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.