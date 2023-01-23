Video: ‘All my worries and troubles disappear when I see you’ – Yomi Casual celebrates daughter at 5

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kahley Makun turned 5 today and the excited father took to his verified Instagram page to let the whole world know how he feels about his first fruit from his wife.

Nigerian celebrity tailor, Omoniyi Makun, a.k.a Yomi Casual, is today, Monday, January 23 celebrating his daughter’s fifth birthday.

Sharing her adorable photos, Yomi Casual wrote:

“You never fail to send flutters to my heart. You always make me smile with your cute little ways. you light up every room you walk into with your beautiful smile and bright eyes. All my worries and troubles disappear when I see you. You are simply my life’s most beautiful miracle. I love you so much my little princess. Happy, happy 5th birthday!” KAHLEY MAKUN ( omo daddy).”

